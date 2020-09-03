X

BAKER, Charlotte

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BAKER, Charlotte M. Age 62, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 2, 1958, in Middletown, and lived in this area all her life. Charlotte was employed as the office manager for the Moose Lodge 501 for over 40 years. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 183 of Middletown. She enjoyed crocheting, and loved her Boston Terrier, Spike. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Ward; and a brother, John W. Blair. She is survived by one son, Kevin Ward; her parents, Charlie and Ruby Blair; one sister, Barbara (Darrell) Dougherty; one brother, Charles R. (Julie M) Blair; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

