BAKER, Carlos Danny



Age 81 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Randall Residence, Tipp City. He was born in McRoberts,



Kentucky, on August 20, 1939, the son of Henry and Lucy (Miniard) Baker. He was a graduate of Stivers High School and was retired from Chrysler and Northridge Schools.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years Patricia Ann (Mays)



Baker; daughters Carla (Dale) Smart and Cindy Lupton; granddaughters Meagan (Michael) Aispuro, Sydney (Brad) Ellis and Shelby (Jesse) Davis; great-grandchildren Micah Aispuro,



Malachi Aispuro, Avery Ellis, Rylee Ellis and Penelope Davis; brothers Delano Baker and Charles Baker and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son Carlos Baker; grandson Dustin Smart; son-in-law Jerry Timmer; brothers Kurt Baker and Robert Baker and sisters Joyce Beagley and Lorraine Boyer.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Carlos' memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

