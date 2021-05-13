BAKER, Barbara Gail



Barbara Gail Baker, age 72, of Carlisle, OH, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Otterbein Nursing Home in Centerville, OH. Gail was born in Middletown, OH, to the late Troy and Gladys (Delph) Baker.



She is survived by her daughter, Stacy (A.J.) Lipps; her grandchildren, Tallyn and C.J; her sisters, Karen Baker, Kathy (Mike) Reeves; her brothers, Mark (Laura) Baker, Ron (Phyllis) Baker; her many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery.



