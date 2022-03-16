Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

BAKER, Anthony

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BAKER, Anthony Joel

Age 47, of Hamilton passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on May 4, 1975, the son of Anthony E "Tony" and Lee Anne (Letsche) Baker. He was employed by Universal Transportation Service and a member of the Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, Trenton, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, Anthony "Tony" and Lee Anne Baker. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
Hartman, Doris
4
DENNY, Charles
5
FETHERLAND, Jean
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top