BAKER, Anthony Joel



Age 47, of Hamilton passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on May 4, 1975, the son of Anthony E "Tony" and Lee Anne (Letsche) Baker. He was employed by Universal Transportation Service and a member of the Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, Trenton, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, Anthony "Tony" and Lee Anne Baker. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

