BAIN, Sharon Ann



71, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Oakwood Village. Sharon was born June 4, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert P. and Betty J. (Coppock) Jenkins. She was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She was



also a member of the Union Club and Moose Lodge. Survivors include her brother, Gary Jenkins; three nieces, Jessica Lynn (Sammy) Bekka, Kimberly (Gary) Nickle and Mallory (Chris) Vanuch; and one nephew, Robert Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2006; and three brothers, Robert "Butch" Jenkins, Charles Jenkins and Richard Jenkins. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

