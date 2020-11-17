BAILEY, Kathryn E.



Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Kathryn was born May 7, 1939, to Claude and Ada



(Johnson) Barnes. She was a Patterson Co-Op graduate, working at Chrysler Products and General Surplus, but found her true calling as a



loving homemaker. Kathryn was a gifted seamstress who



enjoyed watching movies and spending quality time with her pets. She loved her family deeply and devoted her life to them. Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, John



Bailey; daughter, Katy Treadwell-Niedermayer; parents;



brothers, Kenny and Barney Barnes. She is survived by her



children, Kelly (Mark) Davis, Keith (Rita) Treadwell, Lisa (Dale) Oeder, and Michele (John Pelz) Bailey; grandchildren, Joshua, Tonya, Heather, Alex, Kari, Nicholas, Adrianna, Jeremy and Liam; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Justin, Riley, Bennett, Brooklyn, Mya, Bri, Hailey, Katy and Hadley; nephew, Mike (Sue) Barnes; cousins, Vicki and Emily from Atlanta. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 17 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial in Beavertown Cemetery. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.Routsong.com.

