Bailey, John

BAILEY, Jr., John M.



Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Leslie County, KY, on July 21, 1942, the son of the late John M. Bailey, Sr. and Malta (Begley) Bailey. On September 17, 1960, in Edna, KY, John married his wife of almost 62 years, Pearl (Perkins) Bailey. He was an over the road truck driver for 25 years with ABF. John is survived by his wife, Pearl; children, Sandra (Steven) Cearley and Lonnie (Crystal) Bailey; grandchildren, Stephanie, Ryan, Hannah, Stevie Rae, Attlie, Cierra, and Maddy; and great-grandchildren, Dallas, Isabelle, Elliott, Emmett, Charlie Sue, and Mia. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Malta; and siblings, Ruth Durbin, Pauline Elam, Letta Deaton, Felix Bailey, Cynthiana Feltner, and Shannie Perkins. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in John's name to either the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

