Bailey, Frances

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAILEY, Frances A.

85, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Hearth & Home at El

Camino. She was born in Springfield on March 1, 1936, the daughter of Edward and Marguerite (Kearns) Rader. She was a member of St.

Teresa Catholic Church, a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center for many years, enjoyed bowling with the team from St.

Teresa and a 1954 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Survivors include her four

children and spouses, Julianne (Rick) Mask, Kathleen (Tim) Whetsel, Tim (Anne Marie) Bailey and Ellen (Allan) Snider; five grandchildren, Jacob Whetsel, John and McKenna Bailey, Nicholas and Jane Snider and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; step-mother, Claudia Rader and brother, Bill Rader. Mass of

Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Teresa Church. Due to COVID, the family requests that all who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

