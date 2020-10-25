X

BAILEY, Eleanor

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BAILEY, Eleanor D.

Eleanor D. Bailey of Hamilton, OH, passed away on October 22, 2020, at the age of 65.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents Elmer & Shirley Bailey and is survived by her

sister Maria "Toni" Boykin and many friends. Funeral services will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at Power Source Ministries 412 S. Front St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until time of service 1 pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood

Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

