BAILEY, Earl Earl Bailey, age 95, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton, Friday, July 31, 2020, at 4:25 p.m. He was born in Beattyville, Kentucky, on September 6, 1924, the son of Walter and Alpha (Brandenburg) Bailey. Earl was a veteran of World War II serving in the Asiatic-Pacific China-Burma-India Theater earning the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal with Three Gold Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Presidential Citation Award, Marksman Award, and Service Lapel Pin. He spent 44 years working at Sorg Paper Company as a Machine Tender and worked at McDonalds for 28 years in retirement. Earl was a member of Tri-County Assembly of God Church where he enjoyed serving in the food pantry and on the communion team. He was married to Ruth (Arvin) Bailey on September 2, 1947. He is survived by his daughter, Norma and her husband, Warren Apgar of Hamilton; son, Earl D. and his wife, Christina Bailey of Ocean Shores, Washington; and daughter-in-law, Linda Bailey Williams of Monroe, Ohio. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Bobby Jr. (Kelly) Bailey, Stephen (Stacy) Bailey, Eric (Lisa) Apgar, Todd (Krista) Apgar, Kristina (Lance) Dohm, Brittany Bailey; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Megan Bailey, Madison Bailey, Devin Bailey, Dylan Bailey, Tyson Bailey, Dylan Dohm, Grace Apgar, Carter Dohm, Jadon Apgar, Braiden Apgar, Mallory Bailey, Mason Apgar, and Freddie Bailey. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Bobby R. Bailey in 1997; three brothers, Winiford Bailey, Paul Bailey, and Troy Bailey; and 8 sisters: Nellie Tirey, Inez Kraft, Juanita Wagers, Clara Strong, Florence Wells, Ann McWhorter, Bonnie Creech, and Daisy Rowland. Funeral service will be held at Tri-County Assembly of God Church, 7350 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Bobby Bailey and Rev. Bob Frymire, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Arrangements will be facilitated by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home.

