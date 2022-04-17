BAILEY, Betty I.



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. Betty was a Cosmetologist for 20 years and an



Assistant Superintendent at Willow View Cemetery, retiring after over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her



beloved husband of 54 years, Paul W.; grandson, Adam; and sister, Deb Mustard. Betty is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Pamela Whited, Laura and Darrell Jones; grandchildren, Jessica and Jeremy Cooksey, Nicholas Silvernell and Brittany Dalton, Casey Jones, David Jones; sisters, Mary Crace, Sharon (Bob) Gatrell, Sandy



(Ronnie) Brownfield; brothers, Gary (Kate) Tackett, Bobby (Cathy) Russell; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Stephanie,



Amber, Luka and Maverick; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, April 22, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. David Crace officiating. Interment Mound



Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

