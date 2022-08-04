BACHMANN, Eileen P.



Eileen P. Bachmann, age 95, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Eileen was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 28, 1927, to Edward Franz and Alice Boyle Franz. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and went on to graduate from Notre Dame High School in 1945. Eileen married Robert J. Bachmann on June 28, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She worked at several businesses, and her favorite was Fairfield High School as a cashier in the cafeteria.



Eileen is survived by two sons, Robert E. (Patricia M.) Bachmann, and Donald J. (Janet) Bachmann; two grandchildren, Amy (Rob) Strawser, and Jeffrey (Angie) Bachmann; and six great-grandchildren, Sam, Addison, Michael, Nathan, Nick, and Lauren. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Robert J. Bachmann; and one brother, Donald Franz.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Richard Walling officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com