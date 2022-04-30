AYLOR, Linda

AYLOR (nee: Stump),



Linda Sue



Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Otterbein Lebanon. Born on August 30, 1941, to Charles Cecil and Ruth Kathleen (Sagraves) Stump, in Ashland, KY, Sue had a passion for quilting and sewing. She



enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and taking rides with her husband to West Virginia to get ice cream. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Bill Prater, her granddaughter, Katie Aylor and one step-son Jimmy Aylor.



She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, James Aylor, two sons, Charles (Valerie) Bratton of Raleigh, NC, Jeffrey (Karol) Aylor of Lebanon, her daughter, Jami



(Derrick) Teets of Middletown, one step-daughter, Cathy Aylor of Memphis, TN, one sister, Carol (David) Benjamin of Ocala, FL, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Visitation, Monday, May 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with a service immediately following at 11:00 AM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Elder Jeffrey Aylor officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Katie Aylor Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o LHS, 1916 Drake Road, Lebanon, OH 45036. Online condolences may be sent to the family by



visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

