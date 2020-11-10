AYERS, Alta



Age 95, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born in LaFollette, TN, on December 22, 1924, to the late



Octavia G. (Allen) and Orlando G. Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert M. Ayers; an infant son, Danny Ray Ayers; a great-grandson, Elijah Mims; 2 brothers, Carlock Myers and Bruce Myers; and 4 sisters, Ruby Parrott, Vera Sherrill, Gladys Craig and Marie Thomas. Alta is survived by her 3 daughters, Ann (James)



Heaney, Alice (Ralph) Fields and Debbie (Galen) Neace;



11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Daniel



(Josephine) Myers and Wade Myers; 2 sisters, Wilma Turner and Frankie (Donald) Langton; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd.,



Germantown, OH. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday at the Fincastle Methodist Church Cemetery,



LaFollette, TN. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

