AYDELOTT, Herbert M.



age 70 of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 with his family by his side. Herb was born on July 4th, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Dolores Christensen (Bochenek). Herb graduated from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1972. Herb and Karen founded Aydelott Equipment, Inc. in 1990. He took pride in growing his AEI family to 50+ and cultivating meaningful relationships with his coworkers, business partners and restaurant operators around the world. Herb was an avid sports lover. He loved playing and coaching soccer, baseball and softball. He was an active member at Walnut Grove Country Club where he loved Wednesday golf with his buddies and Thursday league with son and son in law. He was a season ticket holder and lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Flyers. Herb's greatest accomplishment was the strong foundation he created for his family. He was the best husband, father and papa. He and his wife of 50 years, Karen, loved to travel, attend concerts, spend time with friends and live life to its fullest. Herb loved his children and grandchildren fiercely and never missed an opportunity to celebrate any success. He never missed a birthday, school function or sporting event. The last few years he took great joy in traveling the country to cheer on his granddaughters in soccer and horse riding. Herb was a natural leader. He led with hard work, compassion, understanding, humor and wit. Herb's door was always open, his phone was always on and he was always honored to provide guidance, help, love and support. He will be missed by so many he has positively influenced through life. He is survived by his wife Karen (Hickey), son Phil (Rachel) Aydelott, daughter Nicole (Dan) Losito, grandchildren Marissa, Gaby, Sammi, Harper and Owen, brothers Tim (Heather) Aydelott, Dennis (Char) Aydelott. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Routsong Funeral home, Centerville, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459 with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 PM. A celebration of life will begin at 3:00 PM at Walnut Grove Country Club, 5050 Linden Ave., Dayton, OH 45432. Memorial contributions may be made in Herb's name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com