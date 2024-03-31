Axiotes, Eleanor



Eleanor Axiotes, 92, of Chautauqua, passed away on March 26, 2024. She was born on October 14, 1931, in Franklin, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Virginia Phillips; Steve, her husband of 61 years; and her sister Susan. Eleanor is survived by her loving daughter Cynthia Axiotes Toscano, her son-in-law Vinny, her grandson Pasquale, her sister and brother-in-law Pam and Wade Goins, her beloved nieces and nephews-Marti Lynn Haney, Owen Moyes, Greg Cox, Ginny Papst, Amy Hawkins-and six great-nieces and -nephews, as well as her stalwart neighbors Sherri and Herb Swiger. Eleanor was a loyal Reds fan and longtime season ticketholder who brought the family together over many a ballgame. She was also a dedicated public schoolteacher for thirty-two years. Affectionately known as An and Gammy, she loved playing cards with friends and family, reading and talking about literature, listening to the Kettering Banjo Society-of which her husband was a member-and hosting festive holiday picnics. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 5, from 10-12, followed by a service, both at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springboro. We've entrusted Eleanor's care to Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Eleanor's name to the Franklin Public Library.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com