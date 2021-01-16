AVERY, Garnet M.



"Momma G"



50, of Springfield, passed away January 11, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born March 17, 1970, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William and Laura (Carpenter) Patterson. Avery was a volunteer at Lincoln Elementary where she was well loved and known by everyone in the district. She was a member of First Pentecostal Church of God. She loved watching her favorite football teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals. Survivors include her husband, Loren; ten children, Jesse Lynn, Chris Avery, Brit Avery (Brad), Tyler Avery, Stacey Marie Avery (Tay), Danny (Briana) McGhee, Katie, Matt, John, Lizzy and Cody; twelve grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her father, two fathers-in-law and two twin nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday in the First Pentecostal Church of God. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 11:00am-12:00 pm. Due to COVID, state mandates will be enforced and face masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

