AVERY, Dorothy E.



Dorothy E. Avery passed away on March 4, 2021, at the age of 92, at Woodland Country Manor. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Darlene Brinker and the late Howard Brinker, also survived by her grandchildren, Shelly Quick and Tracy Avery and her great-grandchildren, Madison and Travis Quick and Emily and Davis Avery and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family. Preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Nellie Lindsey, her husband, Virgil Avery and her son, John Avery. She graduated from Reily High School in 1946 and worked as a secretary at the Miami University NROTC for over 30 years. She was President of the United Methodist Women for many years, loved do word puzzles, and volunteering when needed.



Dorothy especially enjoyed time with family. Services will be private. The family would like to thank the Woodland Country Manor staff and Dr. Bucher and his staff for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N Poplar St, Oxford, OH 45056 and or the Oxford United Methodist Women.


