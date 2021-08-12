AVERY, Christopher Dean



29, of Springfield, passed away August 9, 2021. He was born December 9, 1991, in Springfield, the son of Loren and Garnet (Patterson) Avery. Mr. Avery was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Survivors include his father, Loren



Avery; five sisters, Jess Lynn, Brit Nichole, Katie, Stacey and Liz; three brothers, Tyler, Matt and John, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday in the Frist Pentecostal Church of God, 2328 Selma Road, Springfield, with Pastor David Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. Arrangements are being



handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

