AVERITT, MARK

Age 78, of Centerville, Ohio, left to be with his Lord, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Grace Averitt, his son, Stephen Averitt (Paula), his two grandchildren, Melinda Johnson (Dave) and Christopher Averitt, and his son-in-law Christopher Popov. Mark's daughter, Kimberly Popov went home to be with the Lord in 2018. Mark loved ministering through music in his church and worked as an insurance claims adjuster for Cincinnati Insurance Company until he retired in 2010. A visitation for Mark will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Washington Heights Baptist Church, 5650 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, followed by a service at 1pm. He will be laid to rest at Cedarville North Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

