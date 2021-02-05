AUXIER, Janice



age 81, of Edgewater, FL, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, FL. Born in Evansville,



Indiana to Lloyd and Charlotte Starck Underdown, Janice came to the area in 1999 from Dayton.



A homemaker, she was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach; Port Orange Travel Club Hacienda Garden Club and a very proud graduate of Ball State



University, with her degree in music education and was



member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Janice enjoyed music, shopping, cooking for her family, and planting flowers all around her house. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that will be missed by all that knew and loved her.



Survivors include her 3 sons, Charles Auxier, of Pleasant Hill; Bill (Tami) Auxier, of Richmond, Indiana; and Scott (Jessica) Auxier, of Union; grandchildren, Kayla, Madelyn, Courtnie, Marciana, Paige and Carson; and brother in law, Charles Smith. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 46 years, Charles and sister, Patricia Smith.



Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach, FL, with



Father Dave Hartling, officiating.



Janice had a great love and appreciation for music; the family suggests donations to this foundation which helps promote music education in schools; Save The Music Foundation, Attn: Julia Hare, P.O. Box 2096, New York, New York 10108-2096.



