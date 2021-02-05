X

Auxier, Janice

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

AUXIER, Janice

age 81, of Edgewater, FL, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, FL. Born in Evansville,

Indiana to Lloyd and Charlotte Starck Underdown, Janice came to the area in 1999 from Dayton.

A homemaker, she was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach; Port Orange Travel Club Hacienda Garden Club and a very proud graduate of Ball State

University, with her degree in music education and was

member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Janice enjoyed music, shopping, cooking for her family, and planting flowers all around her house. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her 3 sons, Charles Auxier, of Pleasant Hill; Bill (Tami) Auxier, of Richmond, Indiana; and Scott (Jessica) Auxier, of Union; grandchildren, Kayla, Madelyn, Courtnie, Marciana, Paige and Carson; and brother in law, Charles Smith. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 46 years, Charles and sister, Patricia Smith.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach, FL, with

Father Dave Hartling, officiating.

Janice had a great love and appreciation for music; the family suggests donations to this foundation which helps promote music education in schools; Save The Music Foundation, Attn: Julia Hare, P.O. Box 2096, New York, New York 10108-2096.

Condolences may be made online at


www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach

406 S. Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL

32168

https://www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.