AUSTRIA (Brockman), Jean Age 84, of Centerville, passed away September 28, 2020. Visitation 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2020, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Xenia. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel.