Austin, Margaret Elaine



Margaret Elaine Austin, born December 22, 1947, in Shanghai, China, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2024, at her home in Dayton, OH, with her wife of 37 years by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alla and John William Austin, brother John Robert Austin all of Irvine, CA, and an infant sister, Diana Austin of San Francisco CA.



Margaret is survived by her wife Brenda Lou Gaines of Murfreesboro, TN, sister Joanne Lorton of Irvine, CA, sister Barbara Austin (Kathy Alexander) of North Las Vegas, NV., daughter, Adele Bonner, of Dayton, OH, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, friends other relative, and Adam, her cherished pet cat and constant companion.







Margaret graduated with a BA from Antioch University McGregor in Yellow Springs, OH and retired from the City of Dayton Department of Aviation with 25 years of service. One of her greatest joys was traveling, which she explored extensively, even returning to her birthplace and climbing the Great Wall of China.







A CELEBRATION of LIFE Visitation gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24th, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 8690 Yankee St., Washington Township, OH, 45458, her chosen place of worship.



Flowers may be sent to the church between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., the day of the service.



Donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association and/or SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.



May Margaret's memory be eternal.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com