AUSTER-HOLLIS, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

AUSTER-HOLLIS,

Brenda Joyce

Age 66, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday,

July 28, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,

Monday, August 9, 2021, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5464 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424, with Rev. JD Grisby officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

