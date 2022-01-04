AULD, Jane M.



Jane M. Auld, age 103 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 8, 1918, to LeRoy and Marie (Lenhoff) Maupin. On June 17, 1939, in Hamilton, she married David "Wally" Auld and he preceded her in death 1998. Jane was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Jane is survived by two sons, David D. Auld and Michael Auld; one sister, Betty Sroufe; three grandchildren, Peter, Bill, and Cathy Auld; five great-grandchildren, Alexa, Amanda, Devin, Kate, and Zachary; a devoted niece, Carol (Corky) Combs; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Timmy; and six siblings, John, Thomas, and Joseph Maupin, Myrtle Meece, Dorothy Jonson, and Mary Cearley.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Father Jim Elsbernd, Celebrant. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

