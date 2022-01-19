AUKERMAN,



Burhel Dean



77, of Lewisburg, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022. Dean passed peacefully with his wife and children



surrounding him. He was born October 31, 1944, in Eaton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and



Mildred (Strothman) Aukerman. He attended Eaton High School and continued his education at Otterbein College and Wright State University. He was a math teacher at Trotwood Madison High School for 31 years, serving as math department head and chess advisor. He also taught as an adjunct math instructor at Sinclair



Community College. Dean will be remembered for his lifelong commitment to his family, his charming smile, his good-natured sense of humor, and his penchant for striking up a



conversation with anyone who would listen. He enjoyed playing golf and especially relished hitting the links with his son and grandson. Having grown up on a farm, Dean cultivated his love for flower and vegetable gardens. His green thumb can be seen in his granddaughters' interest in tending their own garden. Along with his passion for golf and gardens, Dean, an amateur artist, was always looking for the next



subject for a painting. Admiring his mother's love for art and talent as a painter, he took art classes after he retired from teaching and practiced this newfound craft, creating many paintings of beautiful landscapes over the years. The paintings that he created of his grandchildren, in particular, are cherished by his family. Just as his mother's paintings decorate the walls of his home, many of his paintings adorn the walls of his daughter's home. Not only did he appreciate art and woodworking, but he also took countless photographs with his cameras. He made it a priority to capture many precious



family memories behind his camera lens. He loved new cars and trucks (the word "used" was not in his vocabulary) and painstakingly made sure his vehicles were meticulously maintained. His philosophy was "If it ain't broke, fix it," which



puzzled many a mechanic. Above all, Dean was a proud and doting grandpa, spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren. His generosity with them was unparalleled. He taught them to play chess and challenged them to solve his Rubik's cube. He especially loved watching his grandson excel at various sports. Dean was actively involved in their lives, from patiently working with them as they learned to ride bikes and playing an integral part in teaching them how to swim to fostering their creativity with drawing and painting and listening intently as they read books to him (he always claimed they could read better than him). In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his oldest sister Shurel. He is survived by Sharon, his loving wife of 53 years; his son Chad Aukerman (Tracy) and daughter Jena Murray (Jon); five grandchildren, Melanie Kutter; Jase Aukerman; Paige, Tessa, and Talia Murray; his brother Arlen (Linda) and sister Quelda Renner (Richard); and close cousin Gene Aukerman (Carol). Dean leaves behind many dear friends from the Eaton YMCA and fellow art enthusiasts at the Preble County Art Center. Also surviving are treasured friends Darrell and Pam Meeks and Russell Pemberton. Dean will be



immensely missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of his funeral at 11:30 am at the Eaton United Methodist Church, 120 N. Maple St., Eaton, Ohio, with Pastor John



Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the



family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Dean's lifelong commitment to his faith can make donations to Eaton United Methodist Church. To share a memory of Dean or to leave a special message for the family, please visit www.gardfuneralhome.com.

