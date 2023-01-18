AUGUSTUS, Deborah S. "Debbie"



70, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her residence.



She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on November 16, 1952, the daughter of Robert L. Johns, who survives in Bellefontaine and the late JoAnn E. (Diener) Johns.



On September 17, 1997, she married C. Michael "Mike" Augustus and he survives.



She is also survived by two daughters, Amy (Michael) Ernst of Plain City, and Holly (Shawn) Keller of Dublin; three step-sons, Aaron (Eisha) Augustus of Alabama, Nicholas (Koby) Augustus of Bellefontaine and Jacob Augustus of Pickerington; nine grandchildren, Emily, Lane, Zach, Peyton, Karlee, Amira, Brandon, Hailey, and Elise; one sister, Christine (Alfredo) Guilfuchi of New Market, New Hampshire; a niece, Juliana; and two nephews, Noah and Nicholas.



Debbie worked as a registered nurse for 26 years at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was a certified master gardener through The Ohio State University Extension office. She had passion and took great pride in designing and planting beautiful gardens. She was well known in the family for hand-picking special Christmas ornaments that will be cherished for years to come.



She found no greater joy than the time she spent with family and her grandchildren. Her home was the center of much family joy, hosting frequent cookouts and family events.



David Augustus, her brother-in-law, will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Father Shawn Landenwitch will officiate the committal service in Bellefontaine Cemetery following the funeral.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Master Gardeners through The Ohio State University Extension Office.



EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Augustus family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

