Augustine, Carl

AUGUSTINE, Sr., Carl B. Carl B. Augustine, Sr. age 92 of New Miami passed away in his home on Thursday September 17, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1928, in Hamilton the son of the late Fritz and Dorothy (nee Bolser) Augustine. On September 4, 1948, he married Dorothy Augustine and she preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by four sons Carl (Terri) Augustine Jr, Gary (the late Yolanda) Augustine, Robert (Nora) Augustine, and Timothy (Shelly) Augustine; eleven grandchildren, thirty one great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; his parents; sister Jean Skerry; and brother Fred Augustine. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Monday September 21, 2020, at New Miami Church of Christ 104 Highland Ave 45011 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Edgington officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield is serving the family. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

