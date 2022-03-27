journal-news logo
X

AUGUST, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

AUGUST, Joseph

Age 76 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 21, 2022. He was born in Dayton to the late, Joseph C. and Amelia (Cekun) August, Sr. Joe is survived by his significant other, Carolyn Nicely; children, Kelsey August (Dave McGraf) and Joseph August III. He was owner of Blanchard Grinding Services, Inc. Friends and family may visit from 4-6:00 pm on Monday, March 28 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am,

Tuesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Joe will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
FAULKNER, DARYL
4
GRACE, Terry
5
FOWLER, Judith
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top