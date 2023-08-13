Auckerman, Linda

Auckerman (Dalton), Linda Charlene



Linda Charlene Auckerman, 79, of West Jefferson, OH passed away peacefully at Springfield Regional Medical Center on August 9, 2023.



She was born in Harrogate, TN on December 30, 1943 to the late Burt and Edna Dalton. After graduating from Forge Ridge she moved to Springfield, OH to join the rest of her family. She later moved to West Jefferson where she was actively involved in the community.



She is survived by her fiance, James (Dick) Mathews; daughters Belinda (Mark) Long and Rhonda (Dave) DeLong; sister Phyllis (Glenn) Pennington; grandchildren Sarah (Jesse) Hardy, Megan (Chris) Long, Jason (Alexandra) Long and Andy (Christina)Long and great grandchildren Julianne and Sadie Hardy; Giuliana, Maliya, Evan, Kendal and Lauren Long.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Clarence "Bob" Auckerman; parents Burt and Edna Dalton; sisters, Margie Massie and Ellen Sothard-Scott; nephew Kent Massie and niece Kaye Massie.



Linda was a very active person, traveling all around the world throughout the years. She loved supporting The Buckeye Cruise for Cancer, which she went on every year. She worked at Sears Distribution for several years and later retired from Roxane Labs.



Besides working full-time she worked as a Redcoat for the OSU Football games, ushered at The Schottenstein Center, Nationwide Arena, Veterans Memorial, Ohio and Palace Theaters. She also volunteered at Doctors Hospital and was a member of The West Jefferson Community Association.



Per Linda's final wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service but a private gathering at a later time. For those who would like to make a memorial contribution in her honor, please consider a donation to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer c/o The James Cancer Hospital www.cancer.osu.edu. Services have been entrusted to McColaugh Massie Funeral Home.



