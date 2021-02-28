AUBRY, Connie

AUBRY (Burns),



Connie Rae



Age 87, departed her family and friends February 16th, to begin her eternal life with our Lord. A graduate of Kiser High School in 1951, she was a member of the National Honor Society and DAR. Connie worked as a service representative at Ohio Bell Telephone Co. until the birth of her first son. Connie was a stay-at-home mother until 1969. At that time she served as a teacher's assistant and Librarian aide at Fairbrook Elementary in Beavercreek until retirement in 1995. A very devout Lutheran, she moved to Bethany Village in 1989 with her husband, Rev. Richard Aubry. She was commissioned as a Stephen Ministry Leader in 1998. In her free time she volunteered as a suicide prevention counselor and in 2000 she was honored as Miami Valley Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, volunteering and spoiling her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Harry W. and Martha Jane Burns, husband Rev. Richard M. Aubry, brother Ronald D. Burns, first husband Warren "Pete" Newton and grandson Kevin M. Newton. Survived by sister Maleeta (Charlie); sons Steven Michael (Suellyn), Bruce (Sandy) and Andy (Jenny); grandchildren Lisa (Tony), Erin (Greg), Bryce (Chelsey), Derek (Megan), Taylor (Andrew), Alison (Kayla) and Jacob; great-grandchildren Landry, Archer and Camellia; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 2, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel with Rev. Robert Swanson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethany Benevolent Care Fund or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Tri-State Chapter. Livestream Service can be accessed at www.DignityMemorial.com at the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to



