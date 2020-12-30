ATKINSON, James Allen "Jime"
Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born July 25, 1950, to the late Mary
Elizabeth and Don Atkinson, who was a proud WWII veteran. Jime was a graduate of
Belmont High School. He
retired as a union millwright; and was a member of Union
Local 1090 Millwright Pipefitter. Jime was the proud owner of the Tumbleweed Connection in Dayton, Ohio. Along with his parents he is
preceded in death by his sister Donna Beth Atkinson and brothers Larry Don Atkinson, a Vietnam Veteran, and Michael Jay Atkinson. Jime is survived by two nephews Timothy R.
Atkinson and Jeffrey Jay Atkinson, and his Tumbleweed
family, including Mark and Michelle Moser, and companion Kelly McQuire. Friends may call Monday, January 4, 2021, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Belmont
Chapel; where service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to your charity of choice in Jime's memory. Condolences can be
expressed at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
