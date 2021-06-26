journal-news logo
ASHER, Sandra K.

Age 72, of Springfield, formerly of Piqua, passed away at 8:08 PM, on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Piqua on October 17, 1948, to the late David and Oneva (Hampton) Asher.

Sandra is survived by one brother and sister-in-law; David and Bonnie Asher, Troy; several

nieces and nephews; and

her caregiving family: Tina Browning, Desiree Caldwell, Rachelle Yancey, Imoni Scott, Cheyenne Slavin, and Linda Haggy; and her special friend: Mary McKenney. She was preceded in death by one sister:

Judith Collins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm. A graveside service will be

announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Neighbors Day Array, 300 E. Auburn Street, Springfield, OH 45505.

