ASHER, Alfredo Wayne



Alfredo was born March 4, 1964, in Hamilton, to Ruth (Colson) and Charles Asher.



He married Victoria (Pennington) on October 20, 1990.



Alfredo will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 30 years, Victoria Asher; two daughters, Taylor (Josh) Linkous and



Madison Asher; grandson Hudson Wayne Linkous; brother



David (Kim) Asher; sisters Linda (late Bob) Henley and Barbara (Rick) Thompson; parents Charles and Ruth Asher.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Berean Baptist Church, 6342 Hamilton-Middletown Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. A funeral service will follow



immediately after. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society at P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Friends may leave condolences at



