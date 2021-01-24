ASHE, Bennie E.



Age 73, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



January 19, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 52 years, Joyce Ashe;



Brother, James (Marcella) Ashe; grandchildren: Jordan Ashe and Van-Allen Ashe; great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Ashe,



Van-Allen Ashe Jr., and Amiya Ashe. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday,



January 28, 2021, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev. Cory Pruitt officiating. Walk through



visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery & Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online



condolences may be sent to the family at



