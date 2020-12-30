ASHBROOK, Barbara



Ann Louise



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. Barbara was born April 22, 1938, to Eldron and



Florence (Miller) Roehm. She graduated from Stivers High School in 1956, where she was a member of the Honor



Society. Barbara was a member of the Rainbow Girls, and later became a member of The Eastern Star. She attended Miami Jacobs Business School, graduating with honors, and after graduation worked as a legal



secretary for several years. Barbara was a long-time member of Central Christian Church, and a current member of David's United Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her



parents. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Don Ashbrook; children, Dean (Lisa) Ashbrook, Rhonda (Jeff) Jaske, and Heather Shafner; grandchildren, Megan, Nathan, Ava, Alana, Keegan, and Aidan; sister, Carolyn (Phillip) Fulkerson; cousin, Marilyn (Raymond) Barker, and six nieces. A private family service will be held. If desired, services can be viewed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page Thursday, December 31 at 1:30 pm. Burial in David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Barbara Ashbrook's Memorial Fund at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

