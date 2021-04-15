ASEFFA, Negussie "Nick"



Age 63 of Dayton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side April 9, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a brief illness. Negussie was born



December 28, 1957, in Asmara, Eritrea, to the late Gizachew Bedane and Aseffa Beyene. He was an entrepreneur and owned several different businesses and nonprofit organizations over the years. He is survived by his beloved wife: Meaza Gebreegziabher, daughters: Makda Aseffa, Yodit Aseffa, Bethlhem Aseffa. Along with his parents, Negussie is preceded in death by his daughter: Lydia Aseffa. He was a man of faith, devoted husband, and loving father whose life was marked by generosity and compassion for those around him. A service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Hopeland Church (6025 Miller Lane, Dayton, OH 45414). If you attend, please wear a mask and maintain social distance.



Burial will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in



Dayton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

