Asebrook (Nance), Barbara Ann



Asebrook, Barbara Ann, 83, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 in her home. Barb was born August 20, 1940 in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of Cecil Nance and Icie (Damron) Morris. She was the owner of Wags and Purrs Pet Grooming and was a former member of First United Church of Christ. Survivors include four children, Dennis E. Brumfield, Michael S. Howard, Erynn R. Asebrook and Jim S. (Erin) Branam; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twin brothers; brother, Edward Willet; sister, Janet Nance; and granddaughter, Hannah Branam. A Celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



