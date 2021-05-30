ARSENEAU, Ted



Age 87 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born November 25, 1933, in Fargo, North



Dakota. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Nellie Arseneau; wife,



Shirley Arseneau; daughter, Marcia Soukup; and son, Alan Arseneau. Ted will be missed by his children, Marc Arseneau and Sally (Bob) Dawes,



son-in-law Frank Soukup; daughter-in-law Barbara Ludy; grandchildren, Phillip (Kristin) Soukup, Jonathon Soukup, Kelli Soukup, Stephanie (Paul) Fultz, Michelle Dawes; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Lucy Soukup, Zoey Noggler, Emma and Harper Halcomb, Dominic Fultz; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Ted served and retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years. He was also retired from Elder-Beerman and Meijer. He was a member of the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church for over 40 years, volunteered at Hospice of Dayton for 12 years, and served as an usher for the Dayton Dragons for 18 years. He was a loving family man and a proud supporter of Wayne athletics, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Reds. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 3, 2021, from



12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in Ted's memory to the Hospice of Dayton. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Ted or leave a condolence to his family.

