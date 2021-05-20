ARROWOOD, Adah

ARROWOOD (Spurlock), Adah Louella



By God's Sovereign Grace, Mrs. Arrowood of Huber Heights, Ohio, departed this world May 17, 2021, after a long, year and half battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Frank Arrowood, daughter Danita Arrowood of Butler Twp., OH, three grandchildren Cyndi (Means) and her husband Jesse Swafford and their four children, Kalib, Brandon, Cole and



Judah Swafford of Clayton, OH, Joseph Serrer and his fiance Ashlyn Bird of Beavercreek, OH, Karly Goins and a son-in-law Charles Goins of New Carlisle, OH. Adah also leaves behind her brother Johnie Spurlock of Bellvue, KY, and sister Sandy Spitzner of Nicholasville, KY, and her close family friends Rita (Jonnie) Fryman of Paris, KY, Judy and husband Gary McCarty of Vandalia, OH, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Adah was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Katrina Goins, her parents Asher and Polly Spurlock, sisters Sally Combs, Lillian Stepp, May Agee, Marie Rike, Emma Watts, Judy Combs, Mary Lou Hamilton and brother Robert Spurlock. Adah grew up in Haddix, KY. She graduated from Breathitt County High School in 1959, then went to work at the Jackson Drug Store in Jackson, KY. While working there she met Frank Arrowood. They were married and spent nearly 59 years together raising their family. Adah's life was her



family. She loved caring for her girls, and grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Adah worked at several places, before retiring from Trimble in Huber Heights, Ohio, in 2002. Adah loved to cook; many said she made the world's best cornbread, chocolate pie, and



peanut butter fudge. She enjoyed entertaining in her home and frequent trips back to KY. She was always a true friend to those who wanted to be. She will be forever loved, appreciated, missed, and irreplaceable. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, OH. Pastor Glenn Sizemore officiating. Interment Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Family



requests donations to Hospice of Dayton in lieu of flowers.

