Arrico, Cynthia

Arrico (Greenlee), Cynthia



a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. She was 74 years old and resided in Centerville, Ohio. Cindy possessed a kind and compassionate spirit. She dedicated much of her time to volunteering and giving back to her community. Cindy was an active member of Fairhaven Church, where her faith and service inspired those around her. She also lent her talents and time to organizations such as the Dayton Art Institute, TWIGS, and the Girl Scouts. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at Fairhaven Church Friday November 10th 2023 at 11am. In her memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to one of Cindy's preferred organizations or a charity of your choice. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



