ARNOLD, Raymond E.



"Raymie"



Age 61 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Carriage Inn of Dayton after a long decline from



dementia and Alzheimers. Raymie was born on August 5, 1960, with Down Syndrome. Despite his disability, he was a light and joy unto the world. Everyone he met just fell in love with him and he impacted the lives of so many people during his 61 years. He loved country music, anything Hawaiian, dancing, shopping, bowling and eating out. He attended school for the developmentally disabled at O.R. Edgington School and Northview School. He attended adult day programs at MONCO, and eventually attended programs at United Rehabilitation Services (URS). In 2016, he entered a group home with the Resident Home



Association (RHA) and spent the last two years at their Elm Grove group home. The family would like to thank RHA and the Elm Grove staff, Fayann, Carol, Lashun, Charnell, Cheryl and Adam for their care and love they gave him for those years. He is survived by his sister: Patricia Cox of Union, brother: David Arnold of Vandalia, stepsister: Kay Garrettson of Clayton, nieces and nephews: Brian, Jamie and Jason Cox, Mary Kain, Jill Loughran, Jenna Kneale and Matt Kroplin, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by "Mommy" Margaret Miller, stepfather: Ray Miller, stepsister: Terri Miller and father: Russell Arnold. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Kindred



Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with longtime family friend, Rev. Mardi Luoma officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. The family asks that you please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt or attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RHA or URS. To view the service for Raymie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

