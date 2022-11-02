ARNOLD, R. William



"Bill"



R. William "Bill" Arnold, 77, of Urbana, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home.



Bill was born in Bellefontaine on December 6, 1944, to the late William Rule Arnold and Frances Rose (Hensel) Rahe. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Allison Renee Arnold, a sister Joyce Rosengarten, his beloved grandmother Grace H. Arnold, and his pets Bonnie Bell and Ladybug.



Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Georgia Carolyn Arnold of Urbana. He is also survived by children: Erica (Ron) Nance of Galloway, Douglas M. (Julie) Arnold of Flaherty, Kentucky, Angelia Casey of Springfield, Toni (Scott) Miller of Springfield, Tracie (Jim) Hill of Urbana, and Gregg Regula of Concord, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews including Billie Joe Carmack and George Hensley; and dear friends Edward and Rosilynn Miller of Bellefontaine.



Bill was an accountant by trade and enjoyed being an entrepreneur and inventor who held several patents. He retired from Vining Industries as a comptroller after 20 years, and later retired a second time from Benjamin Steel in Bellefontaine. Bill also worked for Lenhart Construction for several years. He was a master woodworker and enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his family.



Friends may call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5-7pm, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4, at 10am in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.



