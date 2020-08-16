ARNOLD, Paul F. Age 96, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Hamilton, OH, on August 23, 1923, to the late Dr. O. O. and Bessie (Viets) Arnold. He was a graduate of Germantown High School ~ Class of 1941, and The Ohio State University, Class of 1947 ~ School of Engineering. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army Corps of Engineers as a 1st Lieutenant; and retired from Armco ~ Steel Building Division in 1982 after 35 years of service. Paul was past President of the Germantown Lions; a member of Germantown's Board of Public Affairs, Zoning Board of Appeals and Village Council; and past President of the Historical Society of Germantown. He was a member of the former Germantown United Brethren Church and Evangelical United Brethren Church ~ currently the Germantown United Methodist Church; serving as Sunday School Supt. for 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mildred "Millie" (Michael) Arnold; 3 brothers, Winfield (Helen), Richard (Lois), and James (Ann) Arnold; 2 sisters, Mary (Paul) McCrea and Louise (Oakley) Reason; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney Michael and Mary Michael Arnold; 4 nieces and 3 nephews; son-in-law, Jeff Tritt, and lifetime friend, Robert (Barney) Barnhart. Paul is survived by his children, Nancy (Gary) Wright, Norman (Raquel) Arnold, and Cindy Arnold-Tritt; 6 grandchildren, Kyle (Annette) Wright, Maika (Yao Hong) Arnold, Misha (Steve) Shamp, Wesley Tritt, Katie Tritt and Alissa (Stephen) Henry; 3 great-grandchildren, Tilghman Tritt, Lilly Wright and Hudson Henry; his sister, Regina (Joe) Wheelbarger; his lifetime friend, Edna Mae Barnhart; special friend of 4 years, Doris Tudor, and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul's joys in life in addition to family were traveling with his wife Mildred, playing golf, riding his bicycle, Monday morning breakfast club, Military breakfast, and Senior Center activities. Paul's body was donated to Wright State Medical School for advancement of medical research. A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Germantown United Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown. Due to COVID-19, Germantown U.M. will offer 3 ways to view the service: 1) Attend the service in the sanctuary ~ Mask Required, 2) Listen to the service on 99.5 FM in church parking lot, or 3) Livestream via Germantown UM Church website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations: Germantown U.M. Church Altar Railing Fund ~ 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH 45327, Historical Society of Germantown ~ 47 W. Center St., Germantown, OH 45327 or to Hospice of Dayton ~ 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

