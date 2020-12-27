ARNOLD, Mary Lou



Mary Lou Arnold, born on June 14, 1937, made the final trip home on Wed., Dec. 23rd surrounded by her family. Born on Flag Day, she was



the All-American woman. She married the love of her life, Robert Arnold and they started a family and many successful businesses together in Dayton. There wasn't a thing in this world Bob and Mary couldn't accomplish together. She is survived by her loving children Tammy and Bob Burchfield, Rob Arnold, Renee and Todd Alexander; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. To some she was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and or neighbor however it did not matter how you knew her because to know was to instantly love her. Immediately you could tell that her love and compassion knew no bounds and that you had met someone that had changed your life for the better. No matter who talked about her, you would eventually hear, oh that Sweet Mary Lou. That is the way she is remembered, as that Sweet Mary Lou. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

