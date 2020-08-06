ARNOLD, Mary Sue Age 83, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 18, 1936, in West Carrollton, the daughter of the late Lonnie & Hazel (Downard) McDaniel. Mrs. Arnold was a graduate of the West Carrollton High School Class of 1956, and a former waitress for the Knott Hole, Imperial House, Yankee Tavern, Holiday Inn, and Olive Garden. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Arnold, and by her 2 brothers, Richard & William McDaniel. She is survived by her loving children, Stephen Arnold and wife, Rhonda, Barbara Wade and husband, Jeffrey & Debby Arnold; 4 brothers, Robert McDaniel, James McDaniel, Frank McDaniel and wife Darlene, Gary McDaniel and wife Sue; 2 sisters, Janet Myers and husband Max, Sherry Stevens and husband Ed; 7 grandchildren, Patrick, Leah, Shelley, Ryan, Wesley, Jennifer and Kasie; 8 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Mark Leach officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Monday, at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mrs. Arnold's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Mary Arnold, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

