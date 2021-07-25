ARNOLD, Marvin

ARNOLD, Sr., Pastor Marvin S.



We miss him greatly but we rejoice in Pastor Marvin S. Arnold's triumphant return to his Heavenly Father. Please join us as we celebrate Pastor Arnold's life on July 30, 2021, at 1 pm, (Freedom Garden) at West Memory Garden, 6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH 45439, for the graveside service. Pastor



Marvin S. Arnold Sr. was born July 30, 1943, and passed on May 5, 2021. Marvin is preceded in death by his son, Marvin S. Arnold Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years,



Vivian Arnold; five children Velecia Arnold, Sonja (Pearl) Lewis, Shelia (Randy) Lawrence, Herman (LaTonya) Arnold, Morley (Darnae) Arnold. Funeral services provided by



Newcomer Cremation, Funeral & Receptions, North Chapel Dayton, Ohio.

