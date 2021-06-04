ARNOLD, Kenneth D.



Kenneth D. Arnold, 98, of Springfield, passed away peacefully June 1, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton, with his granddaughter by his side. Ken was born on October 19, 1922, in South Dakota, to Leonard and Mable Arnold. He served in the US Navy during WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds received during the invasion of Southern France. Ken spent four decades as a photographic engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. One of Ken's photographs from an early space flight project earned a LIFE magazine cover shot. Ken loved wintering in Florida with Marie and RV'ing the country with family. An active Mason and Shriner, Ken enjoyed driving his vintage car in all the local parades, as well as volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. His kind, generous nature was clear to everyone he met. Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Arnold (Nangle) and Cindy



Arnold, and son, Daniel (Debbie) Arnold. Grandchildren, Leslie (Stephen) Greene, Erich, Aaron, and Kristin Zeeb, Tiffany (Brock) Swigart and Danielle (Daniel) Bowling; 7 great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; his



beloved wife, Marie Arnold; his younger sister, Betty Voss and son, James Arnold. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5-8 PM, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 AM, in the funeral home with Pastor Dwight McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in the Vernon Asbury Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



