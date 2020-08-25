ARNOLD, Jerry Joe Jerry Joe Arnold, age 89, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1931, in Portland, Indiana, the son of the late Forrest and Hazel Tharp Arnold. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Arnold. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of over 65 years, Melva Arnold; children, Greg (Melodie) Arnold, Cindy (Roger) Napier and John (Jacklyn) Arnold; grandchildren, Amber Bundy, Allen Arnold, Alex Arnold, Crystal Chamberlain, Travis Pearson and Whitney Arnold; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Jaros; and many other loving family and friends. He was employed for many years as a Distributor with Allied Wine and Midwest Beer, then later in life, he worked at his son's business, Buckeye Air Compressor. Jerry served his country proudly in the Korean War with the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, 40 & 8 and the Moose Lodge. Jerry was a people person, he never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service to Celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at Victory Christian Church, 2275 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, OH 45409, with Pastor Sky Borgerding officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Wagmor Service Dogs, 6570 East Walnut St., Tipp City, OH 45371. This was a charity Jerry held close to his heart, as being a Marine, this non-profit organization trains service dogs for Veterans with PTSD. To share a special memory of Jerry or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

