Arnold, Jean

Arnold (Corbett), Jean Ann



Jean Arnold, age 79 of Millville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Jean was born in Fort Worth, TX on October 23, 1944 to the late Ed and Juanita Corbett. Raised in Covington, KY and later Middletown, Ohio, Jean graduated from Fenwick High School. After High School, Jean went to Mercy Hospital Nursing School and completed her RN degree. Jean married Jim Arnold in Covington, KY on May 20, 1967. She was employed by Mercy Hospital in the emergency room on night shift until the hospital's closing. Jean went to work as the charge nurse at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center following Mercy's closing, until her retirement in 2013. Known as "Mammy" to nearly everyone (a nickname her grandchildren called her from a young age), Jean enjoyed family time, attending church, going to school functions for her great granddaughter, and getting together with her friends for lunch and a beer. Jean is survived by 2 daughters, Jennifer Chard (Paul Ahr) and Sarah Peterson (Jeff) as well as 5 grandchildren, Sydney Eschenbrenner, Morgan Brown (Logan), Kyle Eschenbrenner (Amber Faehr), Eric Eschenbrenner (Hannah Talley), and Abigail Peterson. She has 2 great-grandchildren, Indiana Brown and Dylan Eschenbrenner and a great granddaughter on the way, Ryan Eschenbrenner (Due June 2024). Jean leaves behind 3 brothers, Dan Corbett (Sharon), Tom Fleming and Dennis Fleming as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family. Jean was a devoted, caring mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. Jean was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and grandson Jacob Eschenbrenner. Visitation will be held, Tuesday, May 21st at Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton-Cleves Rd, in Ross, Oh from 5p.m. until 7p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Church, 2550 Millville Ave, Hamilton OH 45013 at 10a.m. Wednesday May 22nd with burial immediately following at Millville Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided at the church for anyone wishing to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jean's name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



